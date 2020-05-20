United to restart production of August Pies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A favorite West Texas snack brand will resume production through United Supermarkets.
United says it has acquired the rights to August Pies, the Lubbock-based fried pie company that started in 1937. The pies, known for their delicate flaky crust, come with apple, pineapple, cherry, apricot and peach filling.
The president of the United Family says this came after the company learned August Pies stopped production earlier this year.
Production is now set to start back up in the fall.
“We will have some exciting announcements in the fall when production resumes," Robert Taylor, CEO of United, said. “We are delighted to continue this longtime Lubbock legacy. It’s part of our West Texas story, too.”
