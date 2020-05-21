Cantina Laredo to close permanently

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cantina Laredo of Lubbock has turned to social media to announce the restaurant will be permanently closing their doors.
Cantina Laredo said on Facebook, “We are saddened to announce we have decided to permanently close Cantina Laredo Lubbock. This wasn’t an easy decision to make. We’ve enjoyed severing [sic] all of our wonderful guests during our 4 years here in Lubbock. Thank you to our amazing staff for working hard everyday to serve the Lubbock community. We will miss seeing you all!”
Cantina Laredo has been located at 114 S Loop 289.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.