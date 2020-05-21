City of Lubbock, Lubbock Area United Way to sell Lubbock Strong shirts

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Area United Way are partnering to sell Lubbock Strong t-shirts. The shirts both benefit the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund and applaud the strength of the Lubbock community during this unprecedented time.
The South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund provides flexible resources to nonprofits working with local communities that are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.
The shirts are $15.00 each, and presales are open until June 1. Customers will be notified when shirts are availbale for pick-up at Dollar Western Wear, located at 5011 Slide Road. Proceeds from shirt sales will go to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.
Shirts can be order at: www.mylubbock.us/LubbockStrong or www.liveunitedlubbock.org/spneighbors
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved. The City of Lubbock provided the information in this news release.