Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing three cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to Covenant Health and University Medical Center.
- The medicine has shown promise in speeding up the recovery of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
Lubbock County has added nine new cases of COVID, briningin the total to 639.
- There are now 415 recoveries and 174 active cases.
- No new deaths have been reported in nine days.
The NCAA has voted to allow Division I student-athletes to work out at their campus facilities, starting June 1.
- The decision only affects football players, and men’s and women’s basketball.
- A decision on other sports will be made soon.
The global cases of COVID-19 has now passed the 5 million mark.
- More than 100,000 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.
- The United States is still the country with the most cases.
