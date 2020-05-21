Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock hospitals receive cases of Remdesivir, NCAA allows practices at schools, world passes 5 million COVID cases

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | May 21, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing three cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to Covenant Health and University Medical Center.

  • The medicine has shown promise in speeding up the recovery of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
  • That story will be updated on KCBD.com later today.

Lubbock County has added nine new cases of COVID, briningin the total to 639.

The NCAA has voted to allow Division I student-athletes to work out at their campus facilities, starting June 1.

The global cases of COVID-19 has now passed the 5 million mark.

  • More than 100,000 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.
  • The United States is still the country with the most cases.
  • Read more here: World COVID-19 cases pass 5 million

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.