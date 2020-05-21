Frenship ISD to continue curbside food, 200,000+ meals for children served since March 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD and Aramark have announced they will continue to provide curbside meals at no cost to children in the community until further notice, after distributing more than 200,000 meals to kids since March 23.
Families will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for all seven days of the week. Meals are available for all children age 18 or younger, and they do not have to be a Frenship student.
Frenship says on Monday, May 25, there will be no curbside meals due to the Memorial Day holiday.
According to a press release from Frenship ISD, pickup days will change to Tuesdays and Thursdays at only two locations starting Thursday, May 28.
On Tuesdays, families will pick up breakfast and lunch for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Thursdays, families will pick up breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Pickup Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Pickup Locations:
- Frenship Ninth Grade Center - 407 North Dowden Road, Wolfforth, TX
- Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX
