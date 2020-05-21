Gov. Abbott terminating air travel restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Source: Associated Press)
By Harrison Roberts | May 21, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:54 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order terminating air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s new order immediately terminates all restrictions contained in the Governor’s previous Executive Order (GA-20) that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida.

The previous Executive Order (GA-20) from Governor Abbott can be seen here.

