Holiday weekend storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most of the viewing area will be storm-free today and tomorrow. Storm, and possibly severe weather, chances will gradually increase during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Mostly sunny today across much of the viewing area today and tomorrow. The eastern viewing area, however, may see a few storms both days. Any storm will bring a threat of large hail and high winds, similar to yesterday. The few areas that see rain may receive a downpour.
Winds will be a little breezy today. That does not include strong gusts which may accompany a storm.
High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the far northeastern viewing area to the upper 90s in the far southwestern viewing area.
Nearly a duplicate tomorrow. Mostly sunny, but with a chance of storms over the eastern viewing area. Severe weather possible with any storm. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to the mid-90s.
Track the storms and rain using our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App (search for it in your respective app store). Set our Weather App to "Follow Me" and it will alert you if a warning is issued for your location - even if the app is not running.
Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend our storm chances will increase while temperatures decrease. See the latest and check for updates in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (after closing this story), or in our Weather App for your iOS or Android device. You can download/update it for free from your respective app store.
Later this morning I’ll add some rainfall and storm reports. The City of Lubbock, and some other areas, were hit hard by hail, some up to the size of baseballs.
