KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tigger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tigger is a 1-year-old brindle and white pit mix who has been with LAS for a couple of weeks.
She has a calm personality and likes to sit in people’s laps. She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Tigger’s adoption fees for Thursday, May 21, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
