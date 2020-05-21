Lubbock PD Officer replaces girl’s stolen bike with a Royal Ride of her own

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little girl in Lubbock is feeling much better after her stolen bicycle was returned to her family’s porch broken, and an officer with Lubbock PD decided to replace her ride.
According to her mother Kailey Vasquez, three year-old Emrie’s bike was stolen from their home, and later returned after it was broken. The family’s landlord recommended they call LPD.
Officer Jackson with Lubbock Police came to their home and spoke to the family about the situation. An hour later, Kailey says Officer Jackson returned with a Princess Carriage, making sure Emrie is still riding in style.
Kailey says Officer Jackson made Emrie’s day.
