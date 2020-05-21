New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Plainview/Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Hale County on Thursday. No new recoveries were reported.
The county now has 14 active cases, 36 recoveries and four deaths. Totaled up, Hale County has had 54 confirmed cases.
CASE DETAILS
1st Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24th. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered. His transmission type was Out of County.
2nd Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.
3rd Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.
4th Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.
5th Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County and he has recovered.
6th Case: The adult female (age range 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Local.
7th Case: The adult male (age range 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.
8th Case: The adult female (age 61+) passed away. Her transmission type was Local.
9th Case: The adult male (age 61+) has passed away. His transmission type was Local.
10th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.
11th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.
12th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County and he has recovered.
13th Case: The adult female (age 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Indeterminate.
14th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local and she has currently recovered.
15th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
16th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
17th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
18th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
19th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
20th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
21st Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
22nd Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
23rd Case: The adult male (age 41-60) currently in a medical facility. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
24th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
25th Case: The adult female (age 61+) is currently in a medical facility. Her transmission type is Local.
26th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Indeterminate.
27th Case: The adult female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Indeterminate.
28th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
29th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
30th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County.
31st Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
32nd Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.
33rd Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.
34th Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.
35th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
36th Case: The male (age 0-20) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
37th Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
38th Case: The female (age 21-40) is currently at a medical facility. Her transmission type is Local.
39th Case: The female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
40th Case: Under Investigation
41st Case: No information provided
42nd Case: Under Investigation
43rd Case: Plainview resident, no additional information provided
44th Case: Reported May 16
No details have been given on the latest cases. This story will be updated when more information is available.
