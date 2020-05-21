Police make arrest in SAS Shoe Store aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department, with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 25-year-old Yanni Almager for the May 13 aggravated robbery at SAS Shoe Store, located at 3602 Slide Road.
According to police, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Almager entered the store through the front entrance and walked toward an employee behind the checkout counter. He approached the counter, displayed a knife and demanded the money from the register.
The employee complied, Almager took the money and ran from the shoe store, heading northbound along Slide Road.
Information leading to Almager’s arrest was received through Crime Line.
Almager is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on an $85,000 bond. He is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.
