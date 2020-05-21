Storms possible east of Lubbock tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm chances are much lower across the South Plains Thursday night.
A few thunderstorms remain possible along the dryline.
This is expected mainly east of Lubbock.
If storms are able to develop, they could become severe with large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.
For the Lubbock area, skies remain fair tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50's.
Friday brings mostly sunny skies with a few storms possible east of Lubbock again.
Highs top out in the lower 90's.
Rain chances increase again Saturday, Sunday and Monday over the Memorial Day weekend.
