Big 12 Athletics set to return June 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a two month hiatus, college sports is finally set to return for Texas Tech. The Big 12 conference released a statement Friday afternoon, to inform teams that they may begin voluntary workouts for football starting on June 15.
The statement said, “Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.”
In accordance with other conferences in the NCAA, the Big 12 shut down all play, cancelling their men and women basketball tournaments on March 12th, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Ultimately the NCAA ruled to cancel this year’s NCAA basketball tournaments, and spring sports.
The NCAA has since decided to reward spring sports student athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the loss of their season. Winter sports was also voted on, but did not pass.
States around the country, including Texas began to loosen stay at home orders at the beginning of May, as they begin to slowly transition back to normalcy in phases. The NCAA did the same releasing an official decision to let athletes return to schools for workouts on June 1st.
