Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, more Texas businesses will re-open today.
- Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks and zoos will be allowed to re-open today at 25 percent capacity.
- There will be other restrictions in place.
- Restaurants can also increase to 50 percent capacity.
- Read more here: Local bar prepares for Friday reopening
Lubbock County has added 11 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county’s total to 650.
- As of now, 423 people have recovered and 177 cases are active.
- At the moment, 11 people are hospitalized.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 11 new cases on Thursday, 650 total
The FBI says an attack a the Naval Air Station - Corpus Christi is terror related.
- On Thursday morning, a gunman injured a naval security member before crashing into a barrier.
- He was then shot and killed.
- The FBI is trying to determine if there was anyone else involved.
- Read more here: FBI says Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related’
A plane crashed in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.
- There have been no words of injuries as of now.
- The area where the plane crashed was densely populated.
- Read more on the breaking news story: Official: Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi
