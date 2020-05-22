Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Bars, others allowed to open today; Lubbock reports 11 new COVID cases; plane crashes in Pakistan

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | May 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 6:26 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, more Texas businesses will re-open today.

  • Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks and zoos will be allowed to re-open today at 25 percent capacity.
  • There will be other restrictions in place.
  • Restaurants can also increase to 50 percent capacity.
Lubbock County has added 11 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county’s total to 650.

The FBI says an attack a the Naval Air Station - Corpus Christi is terror related.

A plane crashed in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

