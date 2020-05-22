KCBD’s Pet of the Day : Meet Sadie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sadie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sadie is a 2-year-old blue pit who has been with the shelter for four weeks.
She is a smaller pit, with some large ears. She comes off shy at first but warms up after a while.
She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Sadie’s adoption fees for Friday, May 22, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
