LPD stepping up patrols for Memorial Day Weekend
(Source: Picasa)
May 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 2:17 PM

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department will provide additional patrol units in several City of Lubbock parks and areas this Memorial Day weekend to proactively deter criminal activity.

Officers will be at the following locations:

Butler Park

Booker T. Washington Park

Mae Simmons Park

Additional locations that have recently experienced high crime rates

The SWAT Team, Mounted Patrol and K-9 Unit will patrol these areas during this holiday weekend, providing a higher visibility and presence. This directed enforcement will allow for additional proactive patrol to address public safety priorities and crime trends.

In addition, Lubbock Police are responsible for public safety and law enforcement activities at Lake Alan Henry and will be patrolling the lake and surrounding areas during the Memorial Day weekend, and throughout the summer.