LP&L warns about scam phone calls, offers advice for customers experiencing financial hardship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is warning customers about a new round of scam robocalls in the area, callers pretending to be from the utility, threatening disconnection if they don't receive immediate payment.
LP&L Spokesman Matt Rose assures customers that any call demanding immediate payment over the phone is a scam.
He says customers who are experiencing financial hardship should immediately call 806-775-2509 and talk to LP&L about the problem. They can set up a payment plan or put you in contact with local agencies who can help you with your bill.
“Please call us if you’re in that situation so that when we head to the summer months you don’t find yourself in a position where you’re digging out of a hole.”
