Lubbock first responder families urge participation in 5-5-5 Safety initiative

“I know it’s something silly, but every day I’m in the car I’m looking for those stickers,” Susan said. “I actually have not seen one, yet. I know that seems so small but I get phone calls, even from family and friends that said, ‘I remembered. I slowed down today.’ I think if you see that sticker or wear those bracelets that we’re going to try to get out, I think that is a simple reminder. I want to see that sticker. Do that for for us but do that for the loved ones out there.”