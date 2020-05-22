Our holiday weekend storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat heading into this holiday weekend, but changes will unfold over the next several days.
If you liked yesterday, you likely will like today.
Today will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the south. Winds will be light through the morning with just a slight breeze this afternoon.
Isolated storms are possible late today, mainly this evening, over the far eastern viewing area. Any storm may quickly become severe. Storm development is more likely to the east of the viewing area. However, a slight shift to the west might bring severe weather to areas near Paducah, Guthrie, Aspermont, Jayton, and Snyder.
Other than the storms just mentioned, tonight will be mostly fair. Winds will be light. Lows will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s on the Caprock and from near 60 to near 70 east of the Caprock.
NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In today's heat the interior of a parked vehicle can become dangerously hot in minutes: https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/28/even-if-temperatures-arent-that-high-your-car-can-still-get-dangerously-hot/
Over the course of this three-day weekend the storm potential will increase while temperatures decrease.
Tomorrow will begin much like today. Saturday afternoon will become partly cloudy and hot. Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated to develop late in the afternoon. Once again, any storm is expected to rapidly intensify and may become severe.
Sunday into Monday, Memorial Day, will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms at times.
The main severe threat through the weekend will continue to be damaging large hail and wind gusts. Some storms may produce flooding downpours.
