Severe weather possible this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast tonight for the extreme eastern half of the viewing area.
Rain chances are very low locally, but severe weather is likely for areas to the east of the South Plains including Wichita Falls, Dallas/Fort Worth and areas east of Abilene.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for most of us. Lows end up in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Winds remain out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.
Humidity levels jump Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.
The dry line will set up Saturday afternoon and slowly push to the east.
This sets the stage for severe thunderstorms across the Central and Eastern South Plains Saturday afternoon and evening.
Storms could produce large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph Saturday.
Remain weather alert Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
Unsettled weather continues Sunday and Memorial Day with showers and storms possible throughout the remainder of the weekend.
