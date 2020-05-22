Texas Tech virtual graduation takes place Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An online commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday for Texas Tech. Patrick Mahomes, current Kansas City Chief’s quarterback and former Red Raider quarterback, will be the commencement speaker.
All of the colleges within Tech will take part in this year’s graduation ceremony. The event was moved online as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech will stream the event through YouTube. A link to that stream and other commencement information can be found here.
Students will also hear from Alicia Goodman, who is earning and doctorate in fine arts, and Keira Eynon, who is earning a bachelor’s degree in human science.
The university is also asking students to use #TTUGrad online to show how they are celebrating their graduation.
