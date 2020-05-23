Davide Moretti reportedly turning pro

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About a week after receiving an offer from an Italian professional team, Texas Tech junior guard Davide Moretti is reportedly forgoing his senior year with the Red Raiders.
Moretti was offered a two-year deal with an option for a third year by Olimpia Milano back on the 17th of May. According to sources, the Italian native hired agent Misko Raznatovic for representation and will join AX Armani Exchange Milano of the EuroLeague and Italian Serie A.
This past season, he averaged 13 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assist for the Red Raiders. He also earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention, while recording a team high 67 three pointers.
Back in April, reports surfaced reporting Moretti was leaning toward returning to Tech for his senior season.
With the reported departure, Texas Tech and head coach Chris Beard now continue to wait freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey’s decision on whether or not to also turn professional and stay in the NBA Draft.
