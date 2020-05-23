Hocutt: Health and safety of TTU staff and athletes a priority as they prepare for June 15 return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt says they have been preparing for student athletes and staff to come back to Texas Tech Facilities, and they are ready for their return on June 15.
Hocutt released a statement Saturday, responding to the announcement from the Big 12 Board of Directors that a phase-in plan would begin for allowing the return of coaches, staff and student athletes to campus athletic facilities.
Read the full statement from Athletic Director Hocutt below:
“We support the vote from the Big 12 Board of Directors to start the process of bringing our student-athletes back to campus. As I’ve stated previously, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to be a priority in each of our decisions. For the past several weeks, our staff has been developing smart and comprehensive practices to safely allow our student-athletes to resume voluntary strength and conditioning workouts. At this time, we anticipate opening our facilities on June 15 for returning football student-athletes and then welcoming many of our newcomers two weeks later. We remain optimistic and will continue to plan for football this season.”
