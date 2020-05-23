Hocutt: Health and safety of TTU staff and athletes a priority as they prepare for June 15 return

“We support the vote from the Big 12 Board of Directors to start the process of bringing our student-athletes back to campus. As I’ve stated previously, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to be a priority in each of our decisions. For the past several weeks, our staff has been developing smart and comprehensive practices to safely allow our student-athletes to resume voluntary strength and conditioning workouts. At this time, we anticipate opening our facilities on June 15 for returning football student-athletes and then welcoming many of our newcomers two weeks later. We remain optimistic and will continue to plan for football this season.”