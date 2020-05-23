Three arrested, minor injuries after driver strikes home following LPD pursuit

A Toyota Corolla was traveling in the 1500 block of 82nd Street when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Corolla did not initially stop and began to evade the officer. The officer pursued the Corolla, which eventually was traveling westbound in the 1800 block of 75th Street. While the vehicle was still in drive, the driver of the Corolla exited the vehicle. The Corolla, which was still occupied by two passengers, continued to travel westbound across Avenue S, eventually striking a residence in the 1900 block of 75th Street causing damage to the house.