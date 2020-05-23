Saturday Forecast Includes Dryline Showers and Thunderstorms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weekend weather will favor a trend of increase shower and thunderstorm activity with a cooling trend for temperatures.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90's. Afternoon through evening, dryline showers and thunderstorms are likely beginning in the central viewing area and moving east as the evening progresses. Primary threats with today's thunderstorms include, strong gusty and possibly damaging wind speeds, cloud to ground lightning, large hail and a low chance for conditions to be conducive for tornado.
Your KCBD First Alert Forecast Team will continue to monitor conditions as the day progresses and alert you to any developing showers or thunderstorms. It is strongly advised to secure outdoor items that could be blown away by strong wind and to protect any vehicles or outdoor furniture in the even that large hail develops in your area.
By midnight most of the shower/thunderstorm activity will have moved east of our viewing area.
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s and though Sunday afternoon temperatures are expected to remain in the middle to upper 80′s there is still a chance for thunderstorm development starting along the TX/NM border and moving east as Sunday evening progresses.
