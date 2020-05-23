Severe Thunderstorm Watch for south, SE South Plains through 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the south and southeastern South Plains. The watch extends from Lamesa east to Gail and Snyder. Only these three counties are in a watch at this time, Borden, Dawson and Scurry, until 10 p.m.
A Watch means that conditions are favorable for storm development. A Warning will be issued if a storm becomes severe.
Strong to severe storms are expected to develop in this region over the next few hours with the potential for 1-3” hail, winds from 50-70 mph and low chance of tornado development.
Storms will likely increase for a larger portion of the South Plains later today with similar severe weather threat.
