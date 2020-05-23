Yoakum Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office say they are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen in Plains.
According to a social media post for the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Lizzette Gallegos Last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans with a gray Swiss brand back pack.
Her last known location was 1200 Block CR 175 in Plains, they are unsure of her direction of travel at this time.
Gallegos is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 105 Lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Gallegos’ whereabouts, please contact Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at 806-456-2377, or your local law enforcement.
