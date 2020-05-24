Warm, Humid And Another Chance For Thunderstorms Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday weather will feel warm and muggy while sunshine works to evaporate some of the rain produced by recent storms.
High temperatures today will reach the lower to middle 80′s in Lubbock and upper 80′s to lower 90′s in the southern South Plains, northern Permian Basin.
An upper level trough, centered over New Mexico this morning, will continue to march eastward and interact with the dryline by afternoon, increasing the risk for severe weather over the viewing area again beginning this afternoon. During the early afternoon hours a field of cumulus clouds, already forming near the dryline in eastern New Mexico, will approach the Texas state line. Much like Saturday’s developing weather, as the afternoon progresses and temperatures increase, the atmosphere will continue to destabilize and begin to produce storms capable of becoming severe. Storms will begin to develop after 2pm and be pushed eastward becoming more organized by early evening as the dryline moves closer to the central South Plains.
Primary threats associated with today’s severe weather potential include:
- Strong potentially damaging downburst wind up to 70mph. - Secure outdoor items to avoid them becoming airborne hazards.
- Heavy rainfall causing areal and flash flooding. - Remember to “Turn Around Don’t Drown” if you see water running across roadways.
- Hail up to 2+ inches in diameter. - Arrangements to protect vehicles should be made before the arrival of storms. DO NOT PARK UNDER OVERPASSES!
- Frequent cloud to ground lightning. - If you see lightning or hear thunder seek shelter and avoid being near windows or near tall features, such as trees, if you are outdoors and cannot find shelter.
- Possible tornado, though the risk is very low.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.