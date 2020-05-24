Warm, Humid And Another Chance For Thunderstorms Today

An upper level trough, centered over New Mexico this morning, will continue to march eastward and interact with the dryline by afternoon, increasing the risk for severe weather over the viewing area again beginning this afternoon. During the early afternoon hours a field of cumulus clouds, already forming near the dryline in eastern New Mexico, will approach the Texas state line. Much like Saturday’s developing weather, as the afternoon progresses and temperatures increase, the atmosphere will continue to destabilize and begin to produce storms capable of becoming severe. Storms will begin to develop after 2pm and be pushed eastward becoming more organized by early evening as the dryline moves closer to the central South Plains.