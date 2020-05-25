City of Amarillo names APD’s new Chief of Police

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has named Martin Birkenfeld as the new Chief of Police for the Amarillo Police Department.
Birkenfeld is an Amarillo native, and he has been with APD since November 1990. His most recent position was Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau. He holds a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 266.
Birkenfeld was chosen out of five finalists for the position.
“The Amarillo Police Department has been my career for 30 years. I consider it an honor and a privilege to lead the Amarillo Police Department, which has a standard of excellence and commitment to the community that I look forward to maintaining and improving,” said Birkenfeld.
Birkenfeld has served numerous capacities with the department in supervisory and command positions, including patrol, records, criminal investigation and administration.
Birkenfeld has a Master Peace Officer license and was accepted into the Center for Homeland Defense and Security Naval Postgraduate School, where he is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Security Studies.
“Chief Birkenfeld possesses the skills, qualifications and experience necessary to lead the Amarillo Police Department,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “His career with the APD has been exceptional, and we look forward to his leadership in the department and in the community.”
