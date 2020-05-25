City shifting focus to COVID-19 recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock city leaders say it is time to focus on recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on the city.
Mayor Dan Pope says that shift will come when the city council meets on Tuesday. The council’s work session begins at 1:30 p.m. inside Citizens Tower, at 1314 Ave. K.
“We’re attempting to shift our focus back to recovery and back to what Lubbock will be like going forward,” Pope said during his weekly video update on Friday.
Aside from from the COVID discussions, the council will also be presented with a plan for downtown Lubbock and the future of Lubbock’s public libraries. In a Wednesday news conference, it was also said there would be discussion on the possibility of opening up community centers and city pools.
During the council’s regular meeting, at 4:30 p.m., there will also be consideration on coronavirus relief funds through the Federal Cares Act. The city is expected to receive around $14 million.
“Lubbock is going to recover and we’re going to do it safely and we need to have confidence in that, I believe," Pope said. “Don’t forget what we’ve learned the last 90 days.”
The full city council work session and meeting agenda can be found here.
