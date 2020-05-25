Damp and cool Memorial Day on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is Memorial Day. It is a holiday. But it is not a celebration. It is a commemoration. Take time to pause and to remember the men and women who have died in military service for the United States. Here's what I expect for our weather.
This morning a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms will be strong, a few may become severe. Once again, the main threats will be large hail, strong wind gusts, and flooding downpours.
A change in the overall pattern should allow rain to fall on SOME of the western viewing area. There are some rain gauges there that have not recorded measurable rainfall in more than two months. Those that have reported very low totals.
Showers and storms are likely through the evening, though gradually sifting southeast. Most of the activity will end around midnight.
Storm and rain chances will be slight Tuesday through Thursday. Spotty storms, however, may pop up during the afternoon hours and linger into the evenings.
Storm and rain chances will be quite slim heading into and through the weekend. It's the last weekend of May.
Today will be quite cool for the time of year. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s early, then 60s late morning. Highs will only range from the low 60s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the southeast.
My forecast high for Lubbock is 17 degrees below the average high. The coolest high temperature (aka min-max record) for all May 25 in Lubbock's record is 59° (in 1995).
It will be a chilly start for some tomorrow. Tuesday morning lows are expected to range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeastern viewing area.
Temperatures will moderate Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Highs tomorrow will be mostly in the 70s and Wednesday mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Later this morning I will add rainfall reports to this story. One spot in the KCBD viewing area measured more than 7 inches of rain this weekend!
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.