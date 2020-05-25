Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, rain is in the forecast later this afternoon and into the evening hours.
- Storms, that could become severe are possible throughout the South Plains and could carry into Tuesday morning.
An 84-year-old woman is dead after a crash at 87th Street and University Avenue.
- Police report June Linker tried to turn left on to 87th Street Sunday afternoon and was hit by another vehicle.
- The other driver suffered minor injuries.
Police identify woman killed in crash at 86th & University
Lubbock County added two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 664 since March 17.
- There are 175 active cases with 439 recoveries.
- Lubbock County’s death toll remains at 50.
Crews will be working this week to repair part of Farm-to-Market Road 669, south of Post.
- Heavy rain and flash flooding swept part of the pavement into the ditch over the weekend.
- Drivers can expect detours while the road is rebuilt.
President Trump will take part in two Memorial Day events today.
- He will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
- He will also honor fallen U.S. service members during a visit to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.
