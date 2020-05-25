Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Rain in today’s forecast, 1 dead after Lubbock crash, Memorial Day events to take place nationally

By Michael Cantu | May 25, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, rain is in the forecast later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

  • Storms, that could become severe are possible throughout the South Plains and could carry into Tuesday morning.
An 84-year-old woman is dead after a crash at 87th Street and University Avenue.

Lubbock County added two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 664 since March 17.

Crews will be working this week to repair part of Farm-to-Market Road 669, south of Post.

President Trump will take part in two Memorial Day events today.

