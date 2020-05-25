Man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith over weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger man is dead after he drowned at Lake Meredith Saturday evening.
According to the Hutchinson County Sherriff’s Office, on Saturday, May 23, at around 5:30 p.m. Ascencion Fernandez and his daughter were on a boat in the lake near Cedar Canyon when his daughter fell overboard.
Fernandez jumped into the water without a life jacket to help her, when he began drowning with nobody around.
According to the HCSO, he was in the water for a while before he was rescued and CPR was administered.
The National Park Service, game wardens and Hutchinson County Sherriff’s deputies helped drive him to the ranger station where he died.
The HCSO says Fernandez’s daughter is safe.
