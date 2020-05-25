Patchy dense fog overnight, unseasonably cool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and storms remain possible tonight.
No severe weather is expected at this time. It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s in the immediate Lubbock area.
Models suggest northwestern areas near Muleshoe could drop into the lower 40’s by daybreak Tuesday.
Fog is possible across portions of the South Plains overnight due to recent rainfall and moist conditions outside.
This should burn off mid-morning Tuesday.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms should taper off early Tuesday morning.
More sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon although a few showers and isolated storms could develop during the afternoon.
No severe weather is expected with highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
