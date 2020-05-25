Resthaven, Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars host annual Memorial Day ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, more than 100 people in Lubbock watched at a safe distance from each other as Resthaven Funeral Home and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lubbock Post put on their annual Memorial Day ceremony.
“When you arrived to Resthaven, you knew that you were about to enter a solemn place where heroes lay," said Commander of the VFW Lubbock Post, Benny Guerrero.
In a sea of veteran’s graves decorated with American flags, Lubbock veterans placed flowers at the Soldier’s Cross, and reflected on a day that honors those who lose their life serving the country as a part of the Military.
“There were airmen, sailors and marines that died at a young age and forfeited their life, their family. They didn’t get to start a family.”
Commander Guerrero was the guest speaker and spoke on the words of sacrifice today urging the public to not forget the Gold Star Families.
“The families who are left behind of those soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines. Those families need to be treasured."
Commander Guerrero said one way we keep the spirit of those who have passed alive, is by talking to Gold Star families.
“We get to actually learn how their loved one lived, and that’s very healing for us.”
There was roll call for a Korean War veteran, Billy Joe Wright, who recently died from COVID-19. Commander Guerrero said this was an emotional and special moment for everyone, but particularly for Billy’s friend, a fellow veteran, who got to honor Billy.
"Mr. Wayne Painter- Petty Officer Wayne Painter was not going to miss it. He was one of the elders who was high risk and he said, “I can’t. I owe this to Billy.'”
There are 1.3 million of those who have served and died wearing a military uniform in the United States, a number that Guerrero says Americans must remember, adding that Americans need to know that veterans pay the price of freedom.
“Tonight, hug your kid a little bit tighter because there’s a mom or dad who cannot do that.”
