Shallowater mother honors fallen son, hero through book on Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day is where we remember and honor those who have died while serving in the united states armed forces. A local mother is remembering and honoring her son this Memorial Day, talking about the book she wrote in her son’s honor.
D’Ann McGuire is the mother of Brynn Naylor.
I went to school with Naylor, as he attended Shallowater High School until our sophomore year, that’s when he moved away to New Mexico, where he later graduated.
After he graduated, Naylor joined the U.S. Army in 2005, following in his father's footsteps.
“My husband had served,” said McGuire, “And he (Naylor) grew up with that knowledge.”
Naylor served as a gunner in Iraq.
“I can remember asking him one time about this certain picture, that actually been included in the book, just looking you know, at a hummer, the engine part, and I said, ‘you look so happy right there.’ and he said 'i love my job mom,’” said McGuire, “And I knew deep down that was just his thing.”
Naylor re-enlisted in the army the night before he was killed in action on December 13, 2007.
Recently McGuire completed a book about Naylor called I Know Where I’m Going: The Book About My Son. She said it took her a while to complete the book.
“I wanted to finish it after one year, maybe two years, and then that became five years,” said McGuire, “Just trying to pull all the memories and talking to the men themselves and getting text messages from them. I finally realized that the hang-up after more like 12 years was because I could not write the end. I couldn’t. I didn’t want to just finish it.”
McGuire was able to finish the book and it was published in September 2019. McGuire explained the special meaning behind the title of the book.
“The whole title of ‘I Know Where I’m Going’ came from him saying that in response to someone asking, ‘are you not afraid to do this?’ and he’d say, ‘I’m not afraid because if something happened to me, I know where I’m going.’”
A testament to Naylor’s faith. McGuire explained the response from readers.
"It's really heartwarming. To know and hear their responses when they say how much it meant to them and how much they enjoyed the book,” said McGuire, “It just helps me know that maybe preserved some memories of my son shared a lot about his faith."
McGuire said Proceeds from the book will help build a park in Shallowater.
To order the book, you can email McGuire at dann.iknowwhereimgoing@gmail.com
