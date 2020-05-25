Sporting clays competition returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After canceling April’s competition, Hub City Clays hosted their monthly sporting clays competition during Memorial Day weekend at the Lubbock Shooting Complex.
General manager Colt Blackwell said they have been open during the stay at home orders due to the Coronavirus, and they have been open the whole time. He said they did have less customers and suffered some financial hardship because of it, but they had faith competition would return in May. The event got 75 pre-registration entries.
“It feels really good,” said Blackwell. “It’s something we’re really happy about and you know it makes all the hard work worth it, you know. I love seeing all the shooters out here having a good time and it sure makes us, myself and my staff feel good when they come in and they have a good round or they’re giving us positive feedback. Like those targets were a lot of fun. That’s something we look forward to.”
Shooters in the competition range in a variety of ages and rank among different classifications. Hub City Clays create two courses (Raider course and Matador course) with 100 targets to test each competitors precision, accuracy, and speed.
Blackwell said, “As a target setter we try to trick them. Kind of throw some stuff at them that they haven’t ever seen. You can get them with speed, distance, angle, all sorts of stuff to really throw them off their game.”
The Memorial Day weekend event drew in the largest crowd Hub City Clays has had for a registered event. And while there was plenty of time for socializing, the name of the game with sporting clays is focus. Each shooter only has one shot at each target.
“Take one target at a time, you know,” said Jerry Millhollon, a competitor. “Not think about what I miss prior and what I’m about to shoot, just concentrate on the target that I’m shooting at the present.”
With the reopening of the state, Hub City Clays said they were proud to be the outlet a lot of people needed after the stay at home order expired. But they still encouraged all participants to stay safe during these times.
“There’s a lot of room out here and they were social distancing,” said Blackwell. "Wiping down the remotes, I’ve seen multiple people bring out like Clorox wipes and wipe down everything after they’re done shooting. We disinfect everything before they start anyways, but you know people just being extra cautious.
Millhollon said, "I know it’s very contagious, but everybody is taking precautions you know, to prevent anything. So everybody is respecting each other and at the same time, having a great time.
