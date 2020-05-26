City of Lubbock Explains Coronavirus Relief Funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Lubbock currently on the decline, officials are directing their attention to the Coronavirus Relief Funding that is designed to help the city recoup the money spent over the past couple of months as it has dealt with the pandemic here at home.
The City of Lubbock is anticipating grant funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management to the tune of $14.11 million dollars, with $2.8 million expected up front.
However, in addition to the stipulations as to where those funds can go and how much can be spent in a certain area, there is also a certain time-frame the city has to work within.
According to City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, the expenses must be incurred by the city between March 1, and December 30 of 2020.
The funding was based off of the 2019 census estimate of 256,600 people, multiplied by $55 a person.
The agreement with the Texas Division of Emergency Management requires the city to spend up to 75% of the funds allocated within the first three categories, which are for medical expenses, public health expenses and payroll expenses for certain staff members that are “substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the public health emergency".
The 75% equates to about $10.5 million dollars of the overall funding.
The next three categories, which consist of expense of actions to facilitate compliance with public health measures, expense associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the emergency and any other expenses reasonably related to the government have a cap, with no more than 25% spent on them, which would be roughly $3.5 million dollars.
During today’s work session, Atkinson announced that the city has incurred about one million dollars in expenses since March 1, in an effort to battle the spread of COVID-19 which will be reimbursed to the city out of the initial $2.8 million in funding, while the rest of the program will run on a reimbursement basis.
