Davide Moretti says goodbye to Texas Tech, Red Raider Nation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About a week after receiving an offer from an Italian professional team, Texas Tech junior guard Davide Moretti is reportedly forgo his senior year with the Red Raiders.
Moretti turned to Facebook to say a heartfelt goodbye to Texas Tech and all of Red Raider Nation.
Moretti has been offered a two-year deal with an option for a third year by Olimpia Milano back on May 17. According to sources, the Italian native hired agent Misko Raznatovic for representation and will join AX Armani Exchange Milano of the EuroLeague and Italian Serie A.
This past season, he averaged 13 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assist for the Red Raiders. He also earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention, while recording a team high 67 three pointers.
