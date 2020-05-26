Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

City to talk COVID recovery in today’s meeting, Lubbock County records 3 more COVID cases, WHO warns first wave not over

By Michael Cantu | May 26, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:07 AM

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council will meet today for its regularly scheduled meetings.

  • The council’s work session begins at 1:30 p.m. and its regular session starts at 4:30 p.m. inside Citizens Tower.
  • The council has a number of items related to COVID-19 and other issues on its agenda.
  • Read more here: City shifting focus to COVID-19 recovery

Lubbock County has reported three more cases of COVID, for a total of 667.

Doctors are watching for a second peak in coronavirus cases after a busy Memorial Day weekend.

The WHO has also paused its testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

  • The organization says a new study, along with others before, shows it provides no benefits to COVID patients.
  • There is also evidence to suggest the drug may increase chances of death in COVID patients, but is still generally safe for those with autoimmune diseases and malaria.
  • Read more here: UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

