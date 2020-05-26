Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council will meet today for its regularly scheduled meetings.
- The council’s work session begins at 1:30 p.m. and its regular session starts at 4:30 p.m. inside Citizens Tower.
- The council has a number of items related to COVID-19 and other issues on its agenda.
Lubbock County has reported three more cases of COVID, for a total of 667.
- There are 178 active cases with 439 recovers.
- No deaths have been reported in the last two weeks.
Doctors are watching for a second peak in coronavirus cases after a busy Memorial Day weekend.
- Large crowds gathered at beaches, bars and pools across the United State with many people ignoring social distancing guidelines.
- The World Health Organization also warns, the world may have not gone through the first wave of the pandemic.
The WHO has also paused its testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
- The organization says a new study, along with others before, shows it provides no benefits to COVID patients.
- There is also evidence to suggest the drug may increase chances of death in COVID patients, but is still generally safe for those with autoimmune diseases and malaria.
