Full Video: One on one with Texas Tech Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, Wes Kittley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sports Reporter Ronald Clark goes one on one with Red Raider Track & Field and Cross Country director, Wes Kittley in an interview you’ll only see here on KCBD.
Kittley recalls the day their season was brought to an abrupt end, discussed the Big-12 recent phase in decision to bring student athletes back to campus, and what it meant to him to bring an Outdoor Track & Field National Championship to West Texas.
He’s now been heading Tech’s track and field team for 20 years after a successful career at Abilene Christian University. In 2019, Texas Tech’s men’s track and field team won the outdoor national championship. However, the team was robbed of an opportunity to defend their title due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kittley said the team looks forward to getting a chance to repeat next season.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.