Homeless man indicted, accused of hitting man with metal bar and stealing his pizza

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery after a police report says he hit a man in the head with a metal bar to steal his pizza.
Armando H. Deleon, 45, a homeless man from Lubbock, was arrested in April after police were called to a liquor store in the 900 block of Avenue Q.
The police report states officers at the scene found a man who claimed Deleon stole something from him and hit him the head with a metal object.
The victim, also homeless, told police he was involved in an argument with Deleon, but he couldn’t remember what the argument was about, only that Deleon had struck him with a “rebar stick” and told him to “get out of the flatlands."
The victim was found to have suffered a bleeding laceration to his head above his left eye. He was transported to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.
Another homeless man on scene witnessed the incident and told police the victim had purchased a pizza and he was sharing it with other individuals in the area. The witness said Deleon approached the victim and asked for some pizza, but the victim said no.
The witness told police that’s when Deleon began kicking the witness with a plastic boot that covered his foot and shin.
The witness says Deleon then took his pizza, and when the victim tried to get it back, Deleon struck him with the metal bar.
Deleon was found in a nearby alley in possession of the pizza, according to the report.
Nearby police found a metal bar approximately three feet in length, one inch wide and a quarter inch thick. The witness told police it was the metal bar used to strike the victim.
Deleon is charged with one count of aggravated robbery. He currently remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.