2 indicted for racing crash causing bodily injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Haley Tallmon, 19, of Ropesville and Nathean Nipp, 20, of Lubbock have been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of racing causing bodily injury.
The crash happened on April 18, 2020.
Tallmon told police she was going no faster than 45 mph and Nipp said he was going between 50-60 at the time of the crash.
The police report said during their investigation, they retrieved data from the mustang, and it showed Tallmon was driving at speeds of 78 mph.
Tallmon was racing in her Mustang against a Dodge Challenger, driven by her boyfriend Nipp.
The crash happened near 50th Street and Bangor Avenue.
Tallmon and Nipp both posted $20,000 bonds and were released the following day.
They have both been indicted on a charge of racing on a highway causing bodily injury.
