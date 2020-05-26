KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Friskee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Friskee, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Friskee is a 2-year-old tan and white female pit who has been with LAS since February.
She is a loving soul who enjoys playing with people and other dogs. She is fixed and up-to-date on her shots.
Friskee’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 26 have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
