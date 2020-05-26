Lubbock Fire Rescue assisting with COVID-19 testing of nursing facilities

Lubbock Fire Rescue assisting with COVID-19 testing of nursing facilities (Source: Lubbock Professional Firefighter's Association)
May 26, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 2:23 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Governor Greg Abbott announced COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents in Texas nursing facilities, Lubbock Fire Rescue formed a task force to help get the job done.

According to a social media post from the Lubbock Professional Firefighter’s Association, the City of Lubbock Health Department began testing Tuesday.

According to LPFA, fire departments across the state have been called to assist with fully testing Texas’ nursing facilities.

