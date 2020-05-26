Man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6-years-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nathaniel Stevens Neuser, 36, of Midland has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and on a charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, he had sexual intercourse with a male child who was younger than 6 at the time.
The police report said Neuser told a juvenile detective saying at some point he blacked out and had his hands around the victim’s neck.
The police report also states the victim had scratches on his face and bruising on the majority of his upper back. There was bruising on his legs and hair was missing on the top of his head.
Another police report says Neuser called police that day and reported he was being chased by someone and they were trying to frame him, and said his landlord was to blame for the injuries to the child.
Neuser told police he got angry at the accusations and blacked out, held the child against the wall and was yelling at him.
The report from the medical examination of the child showed numerous injuries, including his private areas.
The investigation also revealed Neuser bought lotion to help with bruising six days earlier.
Neuser denied the sexual allegations.
Police reports say when Neuser was a juvenile, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a family member. He served time in a detention facility and reportedly had to register as a sex offender for 10 years. His registration requirements ended when he was 32 years old.
Neuser is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a combined bond of $300,000.
