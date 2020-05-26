Man indicted, charged for 2019 chase and crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury, indicted in a chase and crash involving an LPD officer in December of 2019.
According to Police, in December of 2019 in the 900 block of East Emory Street, 37-year-old Aaron Pulley failed to pull over for a traffic stop.
Police say Pulley eventually stopped, but when additional officers were called to the scene, he drove away, striking an officer’s vehicle. An officer fired his firearm at Pulley’s vehicle, striking the car while Pulley was unharmed.
Pulley eventually struck another person’s car and a gas meter, triggering a gas leak.
Pulley was taken to University Medical Center, medically cleared and was then taken to Lubbock County Detention Center.
On Tuesday, May 26, Pulley was indicted by a jury and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, as well as a separate indictment of evasion in a vehicle.
He has since been released on bond.
