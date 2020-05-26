3 men indicted on charges in deadly street racing crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three men who were arrested after a crash that caused the death of 69-year-old Howard Wright have been formally charged by a Lubbock County grand jury. The three men have been accused of street racing, and according to court documents, were associated with a car club called Muscle Mayhem.
Court documents say 20-year-old Xavier Montalvo, 24-year-old Luis Salinas and 28-year-old Anthony Martin were illegally racing on Slide Road on Feb. 24, 2020.
All three have been charged with racing on a highway causing death. Montalvo is also charged with a second count in his indictment, stating he recklessly caused the death of Wright by street racing.
The police reports say Montalvo, Salinas and Martin started a “drag race” on Slide Road about 69th Street. The crash happened at 75th Street just before 3 p.m.
Wright’s family is suing the three men accused of street racing at the time of the crash. They are also suing the car club the suspects are believed to be a part of. They are seeking more than $1 million in monetary relief, according to the civil suit filed on Friday by Liggett Law Firm. The suit claims wrongful death for 69-year-old Howard Wright.
The arrest warrant states Montalvo’s vehicle, which is the vehicle that collided with Howard Wright’s vehicle, was going 94 miles per hour at the time of the crash. This information was obtained as the vehicle was being processed by the Lubbock Police Department. The posted speed limit on Slide Road is 45 miles per hour.
