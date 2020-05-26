Much milder weather to end May

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our chilliest morning in more than two weeks, temperatures will return to the 80s in the coming afternoons. Storm chances will be slim to none. Here's the weather I anticipate for the final week, and weekend, of May.
Before this morning's bit of a chill fades into a memory, a note on the lows. In the far northwestern viewing area temperatures dropped to 40 degrees. In the far east, they generally ranged from the low to upper 50s.
As of this post, the low at the Lubbock airport is 50°. It's the chilliest since the 42° on May 9. That, by the way, is the lowest temperature this month. The hottest day was the 1st with a high of 101°. That, by the way, is the hottest temperature of 2020 - and one of three triple-digit highs. So far.
There is a slight chance of showers, a slim chance of rain, late this afternoon into early this evening. Severe storms are not expected.
Otherwise today will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and the afternoon warmer. Highs today will range from the upper 70s (northwestern viewing area) to the low 80s (in the southeast). My forecast high for Lubbock is five degrees below the average high.
Tonight will be partly cloudy. Winds will be very light. Temperatures will gradually fall, bottoming out in the 50s.
Tomorrow again will be partly cloudy, the breeze will remain light, and the afternoon will be very warm. The slight chance for storms will be limited to the eastern viewing area. Severe weather is not expected.
A few stray thunderstorms will be possible Thursday, mainly over the western and southern viewing area. Currently, severe weather is not expected. Otherwise the morning will be mostly sunny, the afternoon mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s.
The pattern for Friday through the weekend, the final weekend of the month, looks dry. Lows will be in the 50s and highs in the 80s, edging up each day.
