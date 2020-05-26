New Crosbyton Coach looks like Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton announced that week that Collin Justiss would move up from Defensive Coordinator to be the Chiefs new head coach. I posted a photo of Coach Justiss on social media and comments quickly started saying he looking like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
One tweeted: “You’re aren’t fooling anybody Ben Roethlisberger.”
Another said "Big get for Crosbyton to have Ben Roethlisberger leading the way next season."
I asked Coach Justiss about looking like Pittsburgh's quarterback.
"I have heard it. I don't hear it everywhere I walk in. It's never blown up on any social media for me. I was actually having some coaching friends send me some of the responses. I thought it was great. I thought it was hilarious."
Coach Justiss says some of his friends call him Big Ben. He's enjoyed the comparison and hopes it goes further.
"Hopefully our paychecks get messed up. All in good fun. It's fun."
